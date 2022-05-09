Khattar, Nadda launch Atal Cancer Institute at Ambala

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's vision of providing the best health services to the common man was realized after the newly constructed 'Atal Cancer Care Center' at Ambala Cantonment was dedicated to the public on Monday.



Chief Minister along with BJP National President J.P Nadda formally inaugurated the Centre in a function which was attended by Home Minister Anil Vij, MP Rattan Lal Kataria, State Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was a proud day for Haryana as they have got one of the biggest health gifts. Cancer patients coming to this Centre would be treated with the latest machines, he added. The Chief Minister said that the Centre as well as the state has taken several health initiatives for the citizens. A cancer hospital, AIIMS is being constructed at Bhadsa village in Jhajjar.

Khattar said that about 28,000 cancer patients visit Haryana every year and with the opening of this Cancer Care Centre, the patients will get the disease treatment with the latest machines and their lives can be saved. The 'Atal Cancer Care Centre' set up at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment will help in getting accessible, affordable and comprehensive treatment to cancer patients not only from Haryana but also from states like Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand etc.

The CM announced a monthly pension would be given to the patients suffering from Stage III and IV Cancer, Thalassaemia, Haemophilia.