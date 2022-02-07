Khattar mourns death of Lata Mangeshkar, postpones Rohtak visit

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday condoled the death of Swar Kokila, Lata Mangeshkar, and postponed his 2-day visit to Rohtak in view of the national mourning. Khattar said today that the death of the singing queen, Lata Mangeshkar is an irreparable loss to the world of music and the nation. Many generations like us have grown up humming the songs sung by her. With the changing times and technology, even though there have been huge changes in the field of music, new singers and songs have come, but Lata Ji's voice and her songs still stir our hearts.

As long as Indian music entertains people, her voice will also be heard. There has been none other like Lata ji and there will be no one like her.

Meanwhile, the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner, Captain Manoj Kumar has informed that due to the national mourning, the Chief Minister's two-day visit to Rohtak has been postponed. He said that on the death of Swara Kokila, the Central Government has declared two days of national mourning. Due to this, the Chief Minister's visit to Rohtak has been postponed. Captain Manoj Kumar informed that during the two-day visit to Rohtak, Manohar Lal was to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of shops located on Hisar Road and Old Sabzi Mandi

Road on February 6.