Khattar meets Singapore High Commissioner

Chandigarh: Taking giant steps towards transforming Haryana through a 'Go Global Approach', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong here on Wednesday.



The delegation from Singapore had an extensive dialogue with the Chief Minister regarding the lucrative opportunities in Haryana for Singapore companies to invest in the State and said that these companies are keen on collaborating with Haryana due to its industrial-friendly policies.

Wong who was appointed High Commissioner to India on June 30, 2020 had detailed discussions on various projects and collaborations in upcoming sectors like the solar energy and was impressed by the Skill Training Institutes in the State. The Chief Minister also gave various suggestions like setting up of Inter-Disciplinary Centre for research purpose in Haryana.

The High Commissioner suggested that India has a rich youth dividend and the Singapore companies can cash in on it. Among the key points discussed during the meeting, Mr. Wong gave various constructive feedbacks which were appreciated by the Chief Minister.

Sharing an anecdote, Wong said that during a virtual conference organized by the State Government in November 2020, the Singapore company representatives were surprised when the Chief Minister while addressing the conference spoke in Malay language.