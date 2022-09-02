Khattar meets shopkeepers

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Panchkula and met the shopkeepers affected by the fire that broke out in Rehri Market, Sector-9, on Thursday night.



He expressed grief over the incident and said that the Haryana government stands with the shopkeepers in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister announced an initial relief of Rs. 25,000 to all the 100 affected shopkeepers on behalf of the government. Khattar also assured financial assistance to the affected shopkeepers through the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Bima Yojana. He said that after assessing the damage, financial assistance will be given to the shopkeepers.

Khattar said that with a view to protect the interests of the traders, steps are taken by the government from time to time.

He said that the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Bima Yojana is being run by the state government for the traders and shopkeepers. Under this, insurance is provided to them in case of loss of their property.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to the traders in case of theft of goods and loss due to fire etc.

It is noteworthy that a fierce fire broke out in the Rehri Market of Sector-9, Panchkula on Thursday night. Many shops got affected and goods kept in the shops got partially and completely damaged due to fire.

The fire department brought the fire under control after several hours of strenuous efforts, but by then shops and their goods inside

were badly affected.