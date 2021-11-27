Khattar meets PM Modi, invites him for Gita Jayanti Mahotsav

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his residence in New Delhi. During this, he apprised the Prime Minister about the welfare schemes being run by the Haryana Government.



Interacting with the media persons after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that he expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for recently appreciating the welfare schemes launched by the Haryana Government. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav and possibly the Prime Minister can provide guidance through online medium.

He informed that the Prime Minister was also apprised about the ambitious Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana launched by the State Government. Antyodaya Gram Uday Melas will be organized in Haryana from November 29 to December 16, in which very poor families verified under the Parivar Pehchan Patra will be called and will be given detailed information about the scheme so a frame work for upliftment of 1 lakh families whose family income is less than Rs. 1.8 lakh can be made.