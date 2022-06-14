Khattar meets ailing Badal in Mohali hosp

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday met Shiromani Akal Dal Patron Parkash Singh Badal who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali and inquired about his health. Badal was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with some health issues.



Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister on his arrival, Badal said that he felt very happy that Khattar has especially visited to enquire about his well-being. The Chief Minister said that the moment he got the information about his health condition of Badal, he immediately reached the hospital to meet him. Khattar wished him a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister had an extended conversation with Badal. He also took detailed information regarding the Badal's current health from the doctors.