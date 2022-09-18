Khattar lays foundation stone of Shri Arorvansh Seva Sadan at Sirsa

Chandigarh: "I am grateful to the ancestors of the Arorvansh community for adopting the path of hard work and self-respect over the reservation," stated Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while laying the foundation stone of Shri Arorvansh Seva Sadan in Sirsa on Sunday.

Following this path, the people of this community had worked hard and played an important role in the progress of the country, added Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that today's occasion is a day to remember that section of the society, who had always worked with self-respect and effort. This community had lost everything at the time of the partition and despite this, after coming to India, it made its mark by working hard in various fields including agriculture, business, and job.

Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also understood the pain of Partition and announced to observe August 14 every year as Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas.