Khattar lays foundation stone of AIFMP building

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of building of All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) at IMT Manesar, Gurugram after Bhoomi Pujan. This building will be constructed on an area of about 1,400 square metre in Sector-2, Manesar.



During the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his views about the importance of printing. He said that it is impossible to imagine publishing newspapers, books without a printing platform. He said that printing has a 30,000 year old history.

He further said that the importance of printing has not declined over the years. He said that the All India Federation of Master Printers was established 70 years ago and since then there has been a lot of change in the printing techniques. He elaborated that a writer conveys his ideas to the people through his writings. However, writing and publishing has been replaced by digital platforms, but it is necessary to develop both platforms together.

Sharing his life experiences, he said that he had learnt the printing press work during his school days. He said that presently printing courses are being run in five universities of Haryana.