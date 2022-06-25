Khattar lays foundation stone of AIFMP building
chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of building of All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) at IMT Manesar, Gurugram after Bhoomi Pujan. This building will be constructed on an area of about 1,400 square metre in Sector-2, Manesar.
During the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his views about the importance of printing. He said that it is impossible to imagine publishing newspapers, books without a printing platform. He said that printing has a 30,000 year old history.
He further said that the importance of printing has not declined over the years. He said that the All India Federation of Master Printers was established 70 years ago and since then there has been a lot of change in the printing techniques. He elaborated that a writer conveys his ideas to the people through his writings. However, writing and publishing has been replaced by digital platforms, but it is necessary to develop both platforms together.
Sharing his life experiences, he said that he had learnt the printing press work during his school days. He said that presently printing courses are being run in five universities of Haryana.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sena exec authorises Uddhav to take action against rebels25 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Off to an unflinching start25 Jun 2022 7:22 PM GMT
Unforgiving shackles25 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
GST compensation cess levy extended till March 202625 Jun 2022 7:15 PM GMT
International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Kick the ...25 Jun 2022 7:11 PM GMT