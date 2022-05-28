Khattar launches several projs in Hisar

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of more than half a dozen projects costing about Rs. 57 crores in Hisar. These include the inauguration of the residential quarters of the Revenue Department, the new residential quarters of Narnaund sub-division, the new Tehsil Complex at Bass, and the Women's College at Khedi Chopta, Hisar.



Along with this, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the 33 KV substation to be built at Lohari, Kaimri Road, Hisar Water Works, and the project water supply scheme at Azad Nagar. Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the BJP State Executive meeting held in Hisar.

While interacting with media persons after the meeting, he said that a successful meeting of the State Executive was held under the Chairmanship of State President OP Dhankar. In this Haryana in charge Vinod Tawde, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, Organization Minister Ravindra Raju, all MPs, MLAs, and more than 250 officials participated. During this, all the topics were discussed.

The Chief Minister said that the upcoming Municipal and Municipal Council elections were discussed during the meeting. Everyone's suggestions have been taken, now the election committee will sit and discuss all the issues.

In response to a question regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, he said that a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board would be held soon, and a decision in this regard would be taken soon.