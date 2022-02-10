Khattar launches projects worth crores in Rohtak

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the Community Centre of Sector-21 in Pandit Nekiram Sharma Government College Complex. He also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction work of shops on Hisar Road and Old Sabzi Mandi Road and thus gave a bonanza of developmental projects worth crores to the residents of the district.

Khattar inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen Community Centre constructed at a cost of over Rs 13 crore in Sector-21. The total area of the Community Centre building is 86,675 square feet, out of which 23,500 square feet is the covered area.

In this building, main and other halls have been made which can accommodate more than 1500 people. A 100-kilowatt capacity solar power plant has been installed in the building, STP has been constructed. RO system, kitchen, 400 KW DG set has been installed for drinking water.