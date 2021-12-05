Khattar launches projects worth Rs 190 cr

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of nine different development projects worth Rs.190 crore in district Karnal, including a new building of the Municipal Corporation constructed at a cost of Rs.16 crore. He also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up at a cost of Rs 153 crore on the second floor of the building.



Karnal is the CM's home constituency. In a programme organized in Sector-12, the Chief Minister today initiated a flurry of development works for Karnal district. He said that with the formation of Integrated Command and Control Centre, criminal activities would be stopped and traffic facilities would run smoothly.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated open air gyms constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore in the parks of Karnal Smart City.

Similarly, he laid the foundation stone of green belt parks of Sector-6, 13 and 14 to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.34 crore, the foundation stone for development and beautification work from Namaste Chowk to Mira Ghati Chowk at a cost of Rs. 4.83 crore, and foundation stone for the strengthening of the road from Hansi Chowk to Namaste Chowk at a cost of Rs 4.86 crore.