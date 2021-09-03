Khattar launches digital info panel, exhibition

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the State is moving forward while laying emphasis on Digital Haryana. He added that the State Government aims to provide services to the people as soon as possible.



The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the mediapersons after inaugurating both, the 'Digital Information Panel' and a 'Digital Exhibition on the contribution of Haryana to the freedom struggle' as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' here today.

The Chief Minister said that we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of 75 years of independence. Through the 'Digital Information Panel', people will get information about the stories of freedom struggle and valour, sacrifice of the freedom fighters so as to inspire people from these stories.

On this occasion, Power Minister, Ranjit Singh, Cooperation Minister, Dr. Banwari Lal, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, J.P. Dalal, Transport Minister, Mool Chand Sharma, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, O.P. Yadav, Minister of State for Sports, Sandeep Singh were also present.