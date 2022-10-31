Khattar launches CM dashboard

Chandigarh: While taking yet another pioneering step towards 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Sushasan', the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the CM dashboard, a unique IT platform having real-time data of all the departments. "Live monitoring of every department at the block, district and Panchayat levels would be done. Along with this, minute-to-minute details of the working of the government functionary would be done," said Khattar. The portal will also have information about the high-level decisions taken by the administrative wing on all the major schemes. This will enable tracking of the methodology of the reports and further will help in valuable comparison between the old and new data.