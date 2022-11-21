Khattar launches 'CHIRAYU Haryana'

Chandigarh: Taking yet another historic step to ensure the benefit of health facilities to every needy person in the state, the Manohar Lal-led government has launched the 'CHIRAYU Haryana' (Comprehensive Health insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme aimed to expand the Ayushman Bharat benefits to 29 lakh beneficiaries having in annual income limit of Rs.1.80 lakh.



The scheme was launched during a state-level programme held at Manesar, Gurugram on Monday. After the launch, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar distributed golden cards to as many as 12 beneficiaries. With the launch of this scheme, eligible families will now not run from pillar to post for making financial arrangements to get better treatment facilities. CHIRAYU Haryana is expected to give new lease of life to the 1.25 crore Antyodaya population, which means that 50 per cent of residents of the state will be availing of the scheme benefit.

The Chief Minister said that now the scope of this scheme has also been extended to Persons With Disabilities (PwD).

"The launch of CHIRAYU has once again highlighted the state government's commitment to providing state-of-the-art health facilities to poor and needy families," he said.