Khattar launches campaign as Hry BJP celebrates PM's B'day

Chandigarh: The Haryana BJP on Friday organised blood donation camps at 71 places in the state, planted 71,000 saplings at 71 places to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st birthday with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launching "Sewa and Samarpan" campaign.



Khattar reached Sushant Lok Phase-3 in Gurugram today to attend a blood donation camp organized under the 'Seva and Samarpan' campaign and on this occasion, he also officially launched the campaign to mark the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, he encouraged the blood donors and inquired about their well-being.

Later, interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that since it was on October 7, 2001 that Modi's public lifee had began and on the same day only he took over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, so this campaign would be carried out for 20 days till October 7.

The State BJP President OP Dhankar performed a Yagya in the courtyard of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple and prayed for the healthy and long life of the Prime Minister.

Describing about the service and dedication campaign being run on the birthday of Modi, Dhankhar said that starting from today till 7 October, the service and dedication campaign will run through various programs, because on 7 October, 20 years of Modi's rule will be completed.

He said that the party's Yuva Morcha has organised blood donation camps at 71 places across the state. The workers of the Kisan Morcha have planted 71,000 saplings in each village and every ward of the city. Seminars are also being organised on topics like virtual dialogues on 71 major achievements, seminars on the life and achievements of the PM.

The entire team along with the workers of the party's Mahila Morcha will visit the community health centers for the patients.

When Prime Minister Modi was the state in-charge of Haryana BJP, he used to live in Panchkula's Sector 7 house No. 481. All the big leaders including Modi used to come here to meet Modi. Yesterday, under the service and dedication campaign, the workers of Panchkula BJP's Mahila Morcha concluded their Kalash Yatra in this house.