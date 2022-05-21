Khattar launches 5 services of HSVP
chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched five exclusive services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) while addressing a press conference held here on Friday. These five exclusive services aim to give a new impetus to the State Government's Ease of living goal, the CM said.
Simplified procedure for reallocation of assets: This is an integral process in coordination with the Revenue Department, which will reduce
the hassle for the allottee. In this, some unnecessary
processes like application for re-allotment, OTP have
been eliminated. The allotment service period has been reduced to 1 day (earlier it was 4 days).
HSVP on Wheels: This service is for those allottees who cannot come to the office due to health-related reasons.
With the launch of this facility, they can avail the biometric attendance service at their doorstep only for transfer permission.
Attendance from anywhere: To improve the Ease of Doing Business, HSVP has started a service using which anyone from anywhere can also record their biometric attendance and which is a part of the nearest estate office transfer permit.
Data correction module: To fix errors of the allottees in this module and the property-related attributes in the PPM database in HSVP, a new facility is going to be started today. Under this, the allottee would get an opportunity to update their data. Now, as before, the allottee need not visit the HSVP headquarters.
Extension of service of Engineering Wing: Apart from the existing services of HSVP, from Friday, 11 more services are being launched through the IT platform. Through this platform, delivering these services to the citizens in a stipulated period would be ensured.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT