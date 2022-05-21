Khattar launches 5 services of HSVP

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched five exclusive services of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) while addressing a press conference held here on Friday. These five exclusive services aim to give a new impetus to the State Government's Ease of living goal, the CM said.



Simplified procedure for reallocation of assets: This is an integral process in coordination with the Revenue Department, which will reduce

the hassle for the allottee. In this, some unnecessary

processes like application for re-allotment, OTP have

been eliminated. The allotment service period has been reduced to 1 day (earlier it was 4 days).

HSVP on Wheels: This service is for those allottees who cannot come to the office due to health-related reasons.

With the launch of this facility, they can avail the biometric attendance service at their doorstep only for transfer permission.

Attendance from anywhere: To improve the Ease of Doing Business, HSVP has started a service using which anyone from anywhere can also record their biometric attendance and which is a part of the nearest estate office transfer permit.

Data correction module: To fix errors of the allottees in this module and the property-related attributes in the PPM database in HSVP, a new facility is going to be started today. Under this, the allottee would get an opportunity to update their data. Now, as before, the allottee need not visit the HSVP headquarters.

Extension of service of Engineering Wing: Apart from the existing services of HSVP, from Friday, 11 more services are being launched through the IT platform. Through this platform, delivering these services to the citizens in a stipulated period would be ensured.