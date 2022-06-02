Khattar interacts with cops retiring by 2024

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today called upon the policemen who are retiring by October 31, 2024, to do selfless social service by registering on Samarpan Portal.



The CM here today virtually interacted with 408 policemen across the state from his Chandigarh residence. During this, the policemen also interacted with the Chief Minister and assured him that they would contribute to social service by registering on Samarpan Portal after retirement.

Khattar said that policemen do very sensitive work. Sometimes they have to tackle criminals and sometimes they do the work of helping people during accidents. When we selflessly serve someone, along with satisfaction comes a sense of joy, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the policemen who are retiring by October 31, 2024, must be thinking about what they will do after their retirement. The State government has developed a dedicated Samarpan portal for such people. By registering on this, any person can give selfless social service.

The Chief Minister said that all the policemen who today virtually interacted with him must ensure that along with their registration after retirement, fellow policemen to register on the portal. Policemen retiring by 2024 can register on the portal from now. They can enter their retirement date in the comment box given on this portal so that the concerned department can contact them after their retirement.

Chief Minister said that every section of the society is contributing to the Samarpan Portal. Every day people are registering on this portal with a sense of serving society. So far 4600 people have registered on the portal. He said that many functions come under the government system. The government machinery works to handle them. Along with this, those people of the society who wish to work with the spirit of service can also contribute a lot. Keeping this in mind, the Samarpan Portal has been started.

During this interaction, Hari Om, a policeman from Bhiwani, said that he would contribute to the social service by registering on this portal after retirement. Similarly, policeman Rajinder said that he has been inspired after interacting with the Chief Minister and after retirement, he too will contribute towards social work.

Besides this, other policemen will also be made aware in this regard. Rajni Rani, from Kurukshetra, said that she is extremely happy that the Chief Minister has shown her a better way to serve after retirement.