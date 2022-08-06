Khattar inaugurates Rs 34 cr IDTR developed by Honda at Karnal

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday gave a big bonanza to the state by inaugurating the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Karnal. While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the citizens of Karnal and adjoining districts will be greatly benefited from the establishment of this centre.



Every day 300 to 350 youth will be given the training to drive light and heavy motor vehicles. He said that with good training in driving, we will get good drivers, and road accidents will be substantially lower. He said that due to heavy traffic of commuters on roads the chances of accidents have also increased.

In such a situation, the right knowledge of road safety and traffic rules is the need of the hour. Expressing gratitude to the vehicle manufacturer Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Pvt Ltd for the cooperation in the training centre, the Chief Minister said that this Driving Training Institute being started with the help of Honda Company will surely contribute significantly in this direction. The foundation stone of this institute was laid by the Chief Minister on March 29, 2018. He had also announced the opening of this institute in Karnal on December 14, 2016.

This centre has been set up in collaboration with Honda Motor Scooter India Limited on 9.25 acres of land at a cost of about Rs. 34 crores. Designed on the basis of international standards, the institute has an automated driving test track, modern training equipment, and a computerized system with classrooms, workshops, engine rooms.

Training for driving two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, light motors, and heavy vehicles will be given here. The centre will also have an automated driving test track to provide practical training on the test track and issue driving licenses. This institute will be fully automated and there will be no human intervention in its work. The Chief Minister said that many road accidents occur due to lack of driving skills and breaching of safety by drivers. So the state government has planned to impart driving training to the youth who are aspiring to become drivers.