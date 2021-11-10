Khattar inaugurates road projects, oxygen plant in Karnal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the work on construction of roads and railway line tracks is moving at a fast pace in Haryana. That day is not far when Haryana will be leading in infrastructure. This will also enhance the financial status of the people of the country as well as the state. Haryana Government has got approval of 17 National Highways from the Central Government, for a stretch of 1070-km, of which work on 11 highways has been done and work on the remaining highways is being carried out. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister also inaugurated two road projects in Karnal built at a cost of Rs 225 crore and an oxygen plant at Kalpana Chawla Medical College at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh.



Khattar said that 12 new bypasses are being built in the State at a cost of Rs. 950 crore. He said that in Karnal, projects worth Rs. 500 crore have been inaugurated of which nine projects worth Rs 284 crore were inaugurated on Monday and three projects worth Rs 225 crore were inaugurated on Tuesday. Four lanes of Karnal-Indri-Ladwa Road and Karnal-Kaithal Road will smoothen travel and curtail accidents. The Chief Minister assured the people of Karnal that all the 7 routes from Karnal would be four-laned in near future. So far, 4 roads have been completed, the remaining three roads will also be four laned soon.

Khattar Lal said that infrastructure is an essential component of economic progress. Rail lines and roads are being constructed in the state. He said that the State Government has completed the 135-km route of KMP and KGP in record time.