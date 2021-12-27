Khattar inaugurates pack house-cum-crop cluster centre

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated Integrated Pack House cum Crop Cluster Centre at Taraori in Karnal district set up at a cost of about Rs. 5.50 crore. In this, tomatoes, bitter gourd, ghee and okra and other vegetables produced by the farmers can be stored for a long time, which will give good profits to the farmers. The Chief Minister congratulated the FPO and farmers on the setting up of the Pack House. Haryana Agriculture Minister, Sh. JP Dalal was also present on the occasion.



After the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that this pack house would play an important role in promoting agricultural diversification and help in achieving the aim of the Haryana Government of doubling the income of the farmers. This is the 7th pack house of the state, for which the government has given a loan of Rs. 5.50 crore, on which a subsidy of about Rs. 4 crore will be given. To encourage small farmers, the Haryana government is giving such loans, on which heavy subsidy is provided. He said that 50 more pack houses and crop cluster centres would be established in the state, which would increase the income of the farmers. To encourage the farmers of the state to make such pack houses, 70 to 80 percent subsidy is given, for strengthening them financially.

Along with increasing the income of farmers, pack houses will also serve as an employment opportunity for workers The Chief Minister said that this pack house has facilities for washing, sorting, cleaning, packing and cold storage of vegetables, so that vegetables can be kept safe

for a long time.