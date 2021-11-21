Khattar inaugurates modern revenue record rooms in all 22 dists

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that under the Digital India Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a remarkable and historic step has been taken for the betterment of the people by digitizing the revenue records of Haryana State.



At the state level and in all the districts, 18.5 crore records have been scanned and digitized, which will be easily available to the people of the State at the click of a mouse. This will prove to be an important initiative for the Government to eliminate corruption and bring more transparency in the system.

After inaugurating the Modern Revenue Record Rooms in all the 22 districts of the State through a virtual meeting at the camp office on Sunday, the Chief Minister was in direct dialogue with the cabinet ministers, public representatives and officials of the State present in all the districts.

He said that earlier it was a very difficult task to maintain, preserve and find the old revenue records that were tied up in bundles. It also took a long time to find the records and there was a possibility of records getting damaged, torn, go missing or get tampered with.

The first Modern Revenue Record Room in the State was set up in district Kaithal as a pilot project on June 24, 2017 and after that on December 25, 2019, on the occasion of Good Governance Day,

the Modern Revenue Record Room project was started for all the districts.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the schemes and works done in the interest of the public by the State Government in many forums and later those schemes and programmes have been started at the central level and in other states as well.

The State has received 148 awards so far, out of which about 100 awards have been received for the successful implementation of e-governance services.

He congratulated the people of the State on the digitization of these records.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Revenue & Disaster Management Department, said that the revenue records are of great importance and it was a challenge to preserve them properly in the old stereotypical way.

With the records being digitized in this way, it will be much easier to access and obtain it. NIC and HARTRON have done commendable work with strenuous hard work.