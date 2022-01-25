Khattar inaugurates Karnal IGNOU regional centre digitally

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed building of IGNOU Regional Centre, Karnal through video conferencing. Congratulating Vice Chancellor IGNOU, Professor Nageshwar Rao, Sh. Manohar Lal said that IGNOU with its 67 regional centers is working to provide higher education to the students. IGNOU is playing an important role in providing education to remote villages, he added.

IGNOU Regional Centre, Karnal was started in the year 1991 with only 9 study centers having 3200 students and today more than 99,000 students are taking education in 35 study centers including 12 study centers located in jails.

The Chief Minister said that the National Education Policy formulated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the potential to take the ordinary students of the village and the city to achieve topmost positions in the world.

The National Education Policy is being appreciated across the country. It is capable to increase its base in global competition through its knowledge, scientific research, social science technology, and innovation, added Khattar.

I am sure that IGNOU will be strengthened further with this regional center getting its own building and doors of higher education will open, said the Chief Minister. In this programme, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, through a written message also conveyed his best wishes and appreciated IGNOU for playing an important role in providing quality higher education in open and distance mediums since its inception.