Khattar hopes early reopening of Delhi borders with state

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that he hopes that the Delhi borders with the state which are presently closed due to farmers' agitation will be reopened soon. The Chief Minister said this while interacting with media persons after launching Samarpan Portal, HUNAR App and Foreign Cooperation Department's website at Haryana Niwas here.



Khattar said that after the order of the Supreme Court regarding the closed border roads, Haryana had formed a committee for holding talks. The farmers were even called for talks, but they did not turn up saying they were not party to the case in the SC.

"Now all the information will be given during the next hearing in the Supreme Court and the court will decide about the further situation," he added.

He said that everyone has the right to express their views peacefully. We hope that the 'Bandh' call in the coming days remains peaceful.

Society also suffers due to the closure of roads. Due to this people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations, business is getting affected. It is in the interest of the society that the roads should be reopened soon, said Khattar.

Responding to a question regarding the prosecution of the accused involved in the paper leak case, the Chief Minister said that the State Government's effort is to completely eliminate the gang involved in such wrongdoings. In this regard, orders have been given to the police department to form a special team and work seriously, said the Chief Minister.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that any employee found doing wrong work will not be tolerated at any cost.

"We aim to give corruption-free governance. For this, the government is fully committed. Strict action would be taken against any employee found doing anything wrong, said Khattar.

While replying to another question regarding the opening of Har-Hith stores to be opened in Haryana, the CM said that 'Seva Samarpan Parv', which started on September 17, to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue till October 7, under which 71 Har-Hith stores will be opened on October 7, 2021.

He said on October 7, Prime Minister had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. Due to this, it has been decided to open 71 Har-Hith stores on this day.

The Chief Minister said that work is being done for the registration of every property. The process of creating individual identities of all the properties is in progress.

In reply to another question, Khattar said that soon 1200 unauthorised colonies will be regularised in the state.

Responding to a question regarding the promotion of e-vehicles, the Chief Minister said that work is being done to formulate an e-vehicle policy in the state. The Department of Transport is working on this. He said that soon the e-vehicle policy would be implemented.

Replying to another question, he said that work is being done to convert old diesel-petrol autos to e-autos in Gurugram.