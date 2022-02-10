Khattar holds pre-Budget consultations with industrial associations

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his main goal is to take the industries of the state on the path of progress. With this, more and more youth will get employment opportunities and the state will also move towards progress. The CM was speaking at a pre-budget consultation meeting at his residence on Wednesday. Officers and businessmen associated with industrial organizations from across the state attended the meeting, in which they gave their valuable suggestions regarding the upcoming budget.

Khattar said that he had done this new experiment three years ago, under which he started the tradition of preparing the general budget after talking to all the Ministers, MLAs and stakeholders related to the industrial sector. In the last two years, due to the Covid Pandemic, suggestions on the budget could not be taken by meeting directly, but suggestions were taken regarding the budget in writing. It is in this context that this meeting was organized.

The CM said that today there is a need of skilled youth in industries, Haryana Government is paying special attention to the skilling of the youth. Along with this, emphasis is also being laid on infrastructure, electricity and other facilities in industrial areas. He said that if the youth of Haryana get jobs in industries,

their economic condition would improve and the state would also develop.