Khattar holds meet with BMS, discusses labourers' demands

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with a delegation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Haryana on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister had an extensive discussion with the labour union on the 27 demands put forth by them.



He gave necessary guidelines to fulfill them department-wise. During this, the Chief Minister said that the state sovernment is continuously working for the welfare of the labourer and the working class.

From time to time, decisions are being taken in the interest of the state after considering the demands raised by the working and labour class. The CM also announced organising a grand event on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti observed on September 17.

During the meeting, considering the demands of the trade union, Chief Minister Khattar said that unless a permanent appointment is made on any post, the contractual employee working on that post will not be removed.

He said that the first responsibility of the government is to provide the best service to the people. For this the government is making continuous efforts. The Chief Minister said that there is a need to amend the PACS rule for promotion of PACS staff and he gave necessary directions to the department in this regard.

He said that apart from this, any employee associated with PACS who wants to come in banking operation, they will have to clear the test. There will be no limit for giving this test, the employee can work in a backing operation till the time he clears the test.

On the demand of the sugar mill employees, the Chief Minister directed the

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperation Department to

hold a meeting with the

trade union.