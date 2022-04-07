Khattar gives bonanza of Rs 317 crore projects to Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday gave a bonanza of development projects, including 91 schemes to Kurukshetra district to be built at a cost of Rs 317 crore.

Besides this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 4 Mega Projects built at a cost of Rs 14.30 crore. The Chief Minister reached Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district where the BJP Foundation Day Rally was organised on Wednesday.

Speaking on the Foundation Day of BJP, Khattar said that today is a special day as it is the 42nd Foundation Day of the party. BJP is unlike other parties which only enjoys power. The goal of this party is to serve the society and serve the country. We have fulfilled what we have said. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had talked about the abrogation of Article 370 at the time of Jana Sangh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it. We spoke of building Lord Ram Temple, now its construction is going on in Ayodhya. BJP was working with 2 members in 1984, while working continuously in flow now the party has formed the government in most of the states as well as in the Centre.