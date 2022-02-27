Khattar gives bonanza for Kaithal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated a myriad of development projects while giving a bonanza of crores of rupees to Kaithal.



The Chief Minister inaugurated international size Synthetic Hockey Field of Global Category at Habri built at a cost of Rs 11.10 crore (Rs 11,10,50,000), a 33-KV substation at Serdha built at a cost of Rs 5.23 crore and a 33 KV sub-station in Pabsar built at a cost of Rs 5.07 crore. Apart from this, a 100-bedded Portable Hospital for Covid-19 built at a cost of Rs 1.90 crore. This portable hospital has been set up in the premises of Civil Hospital. The people of villages Pabsar, Kakrala, Kakyor Majra, Kuchiyan Wala, Serdha, Faribad, Mandwal, Santokh Majra etc will be benefitted with these 33-KV sub-stations.

Speaking on this occasion, Khattar said that a hockey field has been built in village Habri in about 4 acres of land. Hostel, Kitchen, Recreation Room with air-conditioner have been constructed which can accommodate 30 children. The players of the region will get facility for practice on this ground, due to which the players of this area will bring laurels to the district and the state in sports. A 100-bedded Portable Hospital has been set up in the district civil hospital in collaboration with The American India Foundation Trust. In this portable hospital, arrangements have been made to provide best health services to the general public in view of Covid-19 situation.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Bronze Statue of Amar Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and newly constructed two-story hall and Eye Donation Bank at Amar Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial in Kaithal.