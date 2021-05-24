Khattar ensures COVID does not affect unprivileged families

Chandigarh: Last year when COVID-19 pandemic knocked the doors of Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar while pulling up socks, took several constant measures to ensure every possible support reaches to grassroots levels, especially to those living below poverty line so that no one is left destitute during this distressing phase.

Just like last year Chief Minister, while reiterating his commitment that every needy person has the first right on the Government, this year too is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that COVID-19 does not create economic havoc in the lives of these unprivileged families. From making COVID-19 treatment free to providing insurance relief for BPL families affected by COVID-19 to announcing free of cost ration to the poor, Haryana Chief Minister has certainly turned a guardian angel for the needy who are finding it difficult to fight this pandemic. From past seven years, since Manohar Lal led State Government came to power, every wing of the government machinery while working on the principles of Antyodaya- of serving and uplifting the last person first took several initiatives for reaching out to every needy in Haryana.