Khattar emphasises need for use of treated wastewater

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that after treating the wastewater, maximum utilisation of the same should be ensured.

The Chief Minister said this while presiding over a review meeting on the reuse of wastewater here on Tuesday. During the meeting Chief Minister also learned about the technical aspects in the modern context.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the water crisis in the future, planning should be done to reuse the treated water wherever possible. A plan ensuring its maximum use should be made, said Khattar.

He said that the work should be completed by convening a special meeting of the officers of the concerned departments on this subject.

The Chief Minister said that an Authority should be set up to ensure maximum use of treated water so that the scheme could be implemented properly. This Authority should take forward the scheme in coordination with all the concerned departments, local bodies, HSIIDC and other authorities, he directed.

The Chief Minister said that treated water should be supplied for use in the power plants.