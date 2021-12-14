Khattar describes Sandhya Aarti at Varanasi as 'mesmerising'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while attending the inaugural ceremony of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor today described the scene of Sandhya Aarti in Varanasi as a mesmerizing sight.



After the inauguration, the CM reached the ghat by cruise to see the Sandhya Ganga Aarti. Khattar himself shot a video of this vibrant scene.

Describing the mesmerizing scene there, in the video, the Chief Minister said that as the walls of Varanasi are decorated with lamps and diyas, the scene at the Varanasi ghat is no less than a grand festivity.