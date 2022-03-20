Khattar connects with 4K officers through audio webinar

Chandigarh: For the first time, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday connected with around 4,000 Class-I Gazetted Officers of the State Government through audio webinar, under 'Gram SanrakshakYojana' wherein the officers will be adopting a village and working on its wholesome development. The Chief Minister gave key points around which the development of the villages adopted by these officers will revolve.



While motivating the officers to work in this sphere diligently with an intention to serve people, Khattar said that he has coined a new term for this unique collaboration of Government officials for public welfare and the development of the state.

Like in the private sector it is Public-Private Partnership –PPP, similarly, this will be called Government Community Partnership (GCP) wherein the officers will work for the development of villages beside the routine office work of a Gazetted Officer. He said that we have specifically chosen a non-working day for this webinar as this work will be done on a non-working day. He elaborated that it is not a part of their job and it is more of social service. They have to visit their adopted village at least once a month and monitor its development.

He urged them to work on this Yojana as a social service while following the ideology of 'Sabka Sath-Sabka Vishwas'.

The Chief Minister said that other than ensuring the overall development of the State, the Government is committed to ensure the happiness and prosperity of the people of its State. He elaborated that the prosperity of the people can be gauged through the 'Happiness Index' of the State. We need to enhance our ranking and by working on the 'Gram SanrakshakYojana' these officers will contribute majorly towards improving the Happiness Index of the State.

Khattar emphasized that the State will be on the path of progress if everyone, including serving officers, retired officers contribute towards development of villages.

He elaborated that the Sanrakshak can register on the website, www.intrahry.gov.in, and choose the Panchayats. If he or she wants to change the adopted village then they can contact the ADC concerned. The retired officials and people of the state who want to contribute to the development of a village can register themselves on the website of Haryana Volunteer Programme - https://samarpan.

haryana.gov.in.

Listing out the areas to work on by the officers the Chief Minister said that the first will be work of income verification under Parivar Pehchan Parta (PPP) Scheme. He added that local committees are working on it and the Sanrakshak will expedite the process of income verification. Secondly, to authenticate the verified income so that the benefits of the government schemes reach the eligible beneficiaries.