Khattar chairs roundtable on global city project

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today chaired the Second Round Table to understand and consider the important inputs for the Global City Project to be set up in Gurugram, Haryana, and to explore the leading real estate developers and real estate-focused funds.



The Conference was held in Mumbai.

Giving this information today, an official spokesperson said that after the first Round Table Conference held in Gurugram on April 2022, the Second Round Table Conference was held in Mumbai today in which delegates of top companies like DLF, Bestech, Godrej, Myhomes, Max Realty, Bharti Realty etc. participated.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that this Global City Project would be developed under the aegis of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation which is a nodal agency of the Government.

Earlier, the Conference started with a welcome and context setting address by Chairman, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation V. Umashankar, and Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Vikas Gupta gave a detailed presentation on Global City Project.

It was highlighted in the presentation that the Global City Project is a mixed land use project which is being developed in Sectors 36B, 37A and 37B in Gurugram along with the under-construction 8-lane Dwarka Expressway in a residential and commercial hub of about 1,003 acres. The area is envisioned to be developed as a 'city within a city'.

The spokesperson said that after the detailed presentation, various real estate developers were invited to present their views on the project from the point of view of planning, infrastructure, marketing, positioning and collaboration, which they would need to provide to the corporation to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

He said that the invitees appreciated the visionary approach of the government for the development of the project and the government for conducting pre-project launch consultations and seeking suggestions.

These suggestions include allowing developers more flexibility in planning, to develop landmark projects like International Financial Services Center (IFSC), universities etc., providing information about various development and project phasing strategies and suggestions regarding payment mechanism and government assistance such as the Single Window Mechanism that can be offered to investors to further enhance the interest of developers etc.

The spokesperson said that after the Round Table Conference, the Chief Minister held one-on-one discussions with the real estate companies.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister DS Dhesi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Chairman HSIIDC V. Umashankar PSCM and Director, Town and Country Planning Department K.M. Pandurang were present along with the Chief Minister on this occasion.

The Real estate Company representatives included Mohit Malhotra and Ishteyaque Amjad from Godrej Realty, Vikas Oberoi and Chintan Sanghvi from Oberoi Realty, Rashmi Sen & Pawan Kakumanu from Phoenix Mills Ltd., Sanjay Dutt & Tarun Mehrotra from Tata Realty, Shravan Govil & Rajesh Jain from Adani Realty, Rajan Bandelkar from NAREDCO, Jagadish Nangineni from Sobha, Dhaval Ajmera from Ajmera Realty and Boman Irani from CREDAI.