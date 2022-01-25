Khattar chairs high-level meeting to review multi-crore projects

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing a high-level meeting of Administrative Secretaries to review multi-crore projects of six departments here on Monday directed them to ensure time-bound execution of their projects so that people of the state can be benefited from these Public Welfare projects.



"Ensuring holistic and equitable development of Haryana is the utmost priority of the State Government, hence Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) chart of every project should be made so as to have a clear picture of timeline, completion percentage and expected inauguration date

of all the ongoing projects," directed Khattar

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal apprised the Chief Minister that at present more than 80 projects of 14 departments are going on, of which 21 pivotal multi-crore projects of six major departments are being reviewed in today's review meeting.

Several review meetings of around 12 departments have already been done and soon the meeting of rest of the departments

would also be held, shared the Chief Secretary.