Khattar calls on Prez, V-P

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

The Chief Minister presented a bouquet to President Droupadi Murmu. On this occasion, the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of the State extended best wishes and expressed gratitude to the President.

Chief Minister Khattar also called on the newly elected Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Presenting a bouquet to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi, the Chief Minister congratulated him on his victory in the Vice-President's election. During this meeting with him, the Chief Minister also discussed several important national and state issues.

Notably, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recorded a historic victory on August 6 in the Vice-President election.