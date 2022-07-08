Khattar attends apex monitoring panel meet, says national corridor to step up industrialisation

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the National Industrial Corridor Programme will help industrialisation and logistics in the state, which will lead to economic progress not only in the state but in the country.



A prosperous India is being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With his vision, 11 industrial corridors are going to be built across the country. Haryana Government is committed to realizing the dream of the Prime Minister, he added. Khattar was speaking during video conferencing at the Apex Monitoring Authority meeting on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav were also present at the meeting. Khattar said that the state has become a hub of industrialisation because of NCR being in Haryana. Haryana has been the first choice of investors from the point of view of the industry. The industries of Haryana have benefited a lot due to the proximity of Delhi airport. He said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana that two major corridors of the country – the Western Economic Corridor and Eastern Economic Corridor which are being built will pass through Haryana. During the video conferencing, the Chief Minister said that the proposed Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana is to be built on 886 acres.

A target has been set to accomplish this and will be completed in due course. The award for the railway line attached to it has also been announced. The possession of 40 percent of the land has been given to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, the possession of the rest of the land will be taken by August 15.