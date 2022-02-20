Khattar assures RWAs of prompt redressal of grievances

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday assured Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) from Gurugram that prompt action would be taken on their complaints against builders regarding the quality of construction and other issues.



The RWAs had met the CM to bring to his notice the problems of homebuyers in the wake of the collapse of flats in Chintels Paradiso on Dwarka Expressway

in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister said that work will be done to develop safe, convenient and as per the future needs Group Housing Societies across the state so that people living in these societies can get all the necessary facilities in a time-bound

manner. The problems of the people in these societies will also be resolved at the earliest, he said.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister not only gave a patient hearing to the problems and suggestions shared by the RWAs but also assured to readdress their problems."

"It is the endeavor of the government that people in residential areas should get the timely benefit of all types of services and facilities, said Khattar.

He said that a seminar would be organized soon through Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, in which RWAs can share their problems and suggestions. Town and Country Planning Department and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran will also participate in this seminar.

The Chief Minister said that a committee would be constituted for the inquiry of all the complaints received by the Government regarding the building. Completion certificate will be given to the builders in a time-bound manner in the state and the accountability of the builders, as well as the contractors, will be fixed, said Khattar.