Khattar assures higher compensation for hailstorm-hit farmers in Sonipat district

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers of the villages whose crops have been damaged due to recent hailstorm, will be given proper compensation and this compensation will be higher than the present compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre.



Speaking in a programme related to crop failure organized at village Jharothi in Sonipat district, Khattar said that new compensation will

be announced in the next cabinet meeting.

Khattar made several announcements for the farmers in Jharothi village and said that he himself is the son of a farmer and entire Haryana is like his family. He added that work is being done in the entire state with the spirit of Antyodaya. Haryana is the land of farmers and 70 percent of the agriculture is done here. When the farmers are happy, then only shopkeepers, workers, traders, and people running the factory will be benefitted.

He said that during the Corona period, Rs 16,000 crore were given to the farmers by the State Government. In 2015, when the crops were damaged due to rain, the money was deposited in the accounts of the farmers in one and a half months. In the previous governments, cheques only up to Rs 2, 4 and Rs 10 were given to the farmers.

He added that when the new government was formed in the state, it was decided that no farmer's cheque would be made less than Rs 500. In the earlier governments, Rs 5,700 per acre was given as compensation for crop failure. Later Rs 7,500 was made. When the new government was formed, Government gave a compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre.

The CM said that he has already done aerial inspection of the villages of Gohana, Julana and Kharkhoda blocks for crop failures.