Khattar asks for special cell in CMO

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the concerned officers that a separate cell should be created in the Chief Minister's Office for monitoring the works allotted under the Gram Sanrakshak Yojana so that the officers who have adopted villages can directly send the feedback report to this cell which can be further analysed by the Chief Minister's Office.



While presiding over the review meeting of Gram Sanrakshak Yojana here on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the officers to observe the work of crematoriums, anganwadi centres, gymnasiums, schools and parivar pehchan patra etc. during the weekend holidays or after leave from office. The development and panchayats department also monitors the village development works. He said that the presence of children in the age group of 3 to 5 should be compulsorily recorded in anganwadi centres.

The officers will perform the said work in the allotted village with full supervision and prepare assessment report on the basis of marks of the village.