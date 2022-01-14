Khattar approves `50L aid, job to kin of late Brigadier Singh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that approval has been accorded for giving financial assistance of Rs. 50 lakh to the family members of Late Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, a Haryana resident, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash accident.

Besides this, one dependent from the Brigadier's family will also be given a government job. The untimely demise of Brigadier Lakhwinder is an irreparable loss to his family and the state, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that under the ex-gratia policy of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Bal, there is a provision to provide financial assistance as well as government jobs to the dependents of martyr families.

Under this policy, considering the death of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh, who lost his life in a helicopter crash accident, as a 'Provisional Battle Causality', special financial assistance and job have been announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 8, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, along with several army personnel lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu.