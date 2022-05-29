Khattar announces Rs 575 cr development bonanza in Sirsa dist

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the Pragati Rally in Odhan Village, Sirsa district on Sunday announced a bonanza of development works worth Rs 575 crore. Addressing a large gathering during the rally, Khattar said that equitable development is being ensured in the entire state, keeping aside party politics.



"While considering the people of the state as our family, we have worked with the spirit of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek," he said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also made several announcements for Sirsa district excluding municipal committees, Rania, Ellenabad and Municipal Council Mandi Dabwali, in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

The CM said that in a bid to channelize the energy of the youth by saving them from drug misuse and further encouraging them to play sports, arrangement of opening gyms and for playing various sports would be made in the villages of Sirsa district at a cost of Rs. 5 to 10 lakh.

While making a big announcement for the farmers residing in the villages located on the banks of the Ottu Lake, the Chief Minister granted permission to lift the soil of this lake for a month. Farmers can lift 6 or 10 tonnes of soil in trolleys to use in their fields.

Khattar also announced health projects worth more than Rs.13.05 crore for the Sirsa district.