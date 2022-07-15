Khattar announces Rs 5 lakh aid

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in an accident in the new vegetable market at Gohana in Sonipat after a shed fell on them.

In a tweet on Friday, the Chief Minister wrote that the loss of life and property in the unfortunate incident of the shed of Gohana's new vegetable market collapsing due to the storm is sad. I wish for peace for the departed souls in the incident and the speedy recovery of the injured. An assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those who died in the accident.

On July 14, due to the storm, the shed of the Gohana new vegetable market had collapsed killing two people and injuring 17 others.