Khattar announces Rs 20,000 per month for CBSE Class 10 topper
CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a scholarship of Rs. 20,000 per month for two years to Anjali, a student of Mahendragarh who has scored 100 percent marks in Class X. The CM congratulated her over video call. The CM assured that wherever Anjali wants to take admission in future, she will be admitted there. Anjali has secured 100 percent marks in the CBSE Class X examination. Khattar said that she has not only broken a record but has also set a record which cannot be broken further.
