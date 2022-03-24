Khattar announces high-powered committee to control corruption

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced the formation of a new High-Powered Committee against corruption and expansion of vigilance at the division level. The Chief Minister was addressing the press after a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across the State at Haryana Niwas on Thursday.



Khattar said that due to Covid-19, no personal meeting could be held with the District Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across the State. This meeting has been organized after a gap of two years.

The Chief Minister said that to check corruption, while decentralizing the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau, it has been decided to set up six independent units at the divisional level. Prosecution sanction of these units at the divisional level will be with the Divisional Commissioner. The main task of these units will be the responsibility of investigating complaints received against Group B, C and D category Government Employees up to an amount of Rs. One crore. The State Vigilance Bureau will continue to investigate the complaints of Group-A category employees and an amount exceeding Rs. One crore or more.

Khattar said that for the first time, the Government has constituted a High Powered Committee to check corruption more effectively. It will be headed by Chief Secretary, Haryana. Apart from this, it will include Financial Commissioner Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (CID) and Director State Vigilance Bureau as its members. This committee will meet every month to redress the complaints of corruption at the earliest.

The CM gave the example of the "Lamp National Treasury" story of Chanakya regarding building ones' character. He said that once Chanakya was engaged in Government work while sitting under a lamplight. Suddenly a friend came to meet him. Chanakya asked him to wait and stop, after a while, Chanakya extinguished his lamp and started talking to his friend by lighting another lamp. Noticing this, the friend asked the reason for extinguishing the lamp, and then he said that earlier I was doing government work in the lamplight burning with the oil of the Government treasury. Now my meeting with you is personal, so I have lit my own lamp, in which the oil bought from my personal funds is being used.