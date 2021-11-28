Khattar announces bonanza of devp projects for Mewat

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the Haryana Pragati Rally at Manhu Chopda in Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency on Saturday saluted the brave martyrs of Mewat and called it the land of Shaheed-e-Zameen.



Referring to the brave Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati, the Chief Minister said that Hasan Khan Mewati, while showing supreme bravery fought for the country with foreign invaders along with 12000 Mewatis and laid down his life for the sake of country's independence.

Giving a bonanza for the area, Khattar announced various projects worth about Rs. 250 crore to strengthen the infrastructure of Mewat. He said that in the last five years, the present state government has spent Rs 1,300 crore for the development of Mewat.

Earlier, Naseem Ahmed, the organizer of Pragati Rally and State President of Minority Morcha, placed more than 50 demands for consideration of the Chief Minister, responding to which the Chief Minister announced to fulfill almost all the demands.

The CM also gave approval to build a district level sports stadium at Nuh at a cost of Rs. 30 crore. Similarly, an amount of Rs. 2.50 crore was sanctioned for fruit production in Nuh, PWD rest house in Punhana, upgradation of Tigaon PHC and an amount of Rs 3.50 crore for construction of new PHC in Agon.

The Chief Minister also gave approval for installation of street light from Tijara Road to Shiv Mandir in Firozpur Jhirka, bypass from Tijara Marg to Sidhrawat, upgrading school in Manhu from Xth standard till XII, construction of community park in Punhana at a cost of Rs. 2.50 crore, rest house and sports stadium at Gheeda, Punhana.

He also announced construction of community building in Pingawan section of Punhana, construction and improvement of roads in Punhana and Firozpur Jhirka at a cost of Rs. 11 crore, library construction in Nagina, street lights from Badkali Chowk to Nagina, and four laning of much-loved Gurugram-Alwar highway. He said that under Shivdham Yojna, provision of water in all the crematoriums and graveyards of the state and the amount for construction of roads for them would also be approved.