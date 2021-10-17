Khattar: Agri land to be marked prominently in revenue records to stop sale as plots

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that now in urban areas where 7A is applicable, a large stamp will be put up to mark the agricultural land in the revenue records so that it can be easily identified at the time of registration and is not registered as a plot.



Khattar was responding to queries from media persons after presiding over the monthly meeting of District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister said that there is no shortage of manure in the state. There is a slight shortage of DAP but we have advised to use another fertilizer SSP as an alternative. In this regard, directions have been given to the officers of the Agriculture Department that both the above fertilizers should be made available to the farmers so that mustard can be sown at the right time.

The Chief Minister said that in Gurugram, Sector 72A, two cremation grounds of two acres each, three graveyards in which one cemetery would be for the Muslim community and the other for the Christian community and the third burial ground would be built for the children on 15 acres of land. Along with this, there will be a Smriti Van on four acres, in which all the citizens can plant trees in the memory of their departed.

Regarding the killing of a man that took place recently, the Chief Minister said that this is a very sad and condemnable incident. On Friday morning, a person was brutally murdered at the Singhu border. Cognizance has been taken and an FIR has been lodged. Police are investigating the same. Whoever is found guilty will not be spared. A person, who has taken responsibility for the murder has surrendered. Whether he has done it or someone else has done it, it will be known only during the investigation.

On the issue of Ellenabad bye-election, the Chief Minister said that the opposition can say whatever it wants but we only discuss issues. In Haryana, we have done a lot of work in the last 7 years. Through our policy of Ease of Living, we have made the lifestyle of the people very easy. New schemes have been made for the needy. Work has been so as to provide services to them through technology, and that they should get the benefits of the schemes in a more efficient manner. We have made transfer policy for the employees, various schemes have also been made to increase the income of the farmers. Plans have also been made for the smooth procurement of crops in the mandis. Farmers are being paid at the right time and compensation is being given in case of crop damage.