Khattar administers oath against drugs to youths at Karnal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that all of should make efforts for restraining themselves from drug misuse. The State Government is continuously running an anti-drug campaign, he added.



The Chief Minister said this while administering an anti-drug oath to the students during a Sankalp Samaroh organized under the drug de-addiction campaign in Karnal on Thursday. Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore also remained present on this occasion. Khattar signed a campaign for drug de-addiction.

Later while addressing the students, he said that drug addiction is a menace and anyone who starts taking drugs fails to understand the difference between good and bad. He said that misuse of various types of drugs causes a lot of harm to the abuser.

Along with deterioration of physical strength, anyone who takes drugs becomes prone to several other ailments like cancer etc. Not only this, instead of taking care of their family, they start spending their hard-earned money on drugs and start distancing themselves from their families and society, added Khattar.

Making the youngsters aware of the drug menace is need of the hour and for this, a drug de-addiction campaign should be launched by every section of the society in which maximum awareness about drug misuse should be spread among the youth, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore is touring across the country and is running an awareness campaign against drug addiction. He said that along with making people aware of this menace, the Union Minister of State is also calling upon the youth to take a pledge against drug abuse.