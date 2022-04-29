Khargone riots: High Court issues notice to state govt over plea against illegal demolition

khargone: The Indore bench at Madhya Pradesh High Court recently issued notices to authorities concerned regarding a petition filed by a resident of Khargone district, whose property was demolished by the state, allegedly with a

vendetta against him for belonging to the Muslim community, Live Law reported on Friday.

After hearing the submissions given by the parties, Justice Pranay Verma directed the authorities to file their reply within four weeks.

The case made by the petitioner was that the state authorities had demolished his property owing to a vendetta against him for for belonging to a particular community. He submitted that he was the legal owner of the property and had been paying taxes for the same.

He argued that the authorities were being judge, jury and executioner by acting arbitrarily and illegally against him and demolishing his property.

The petitioner asserted that the action of the State authorities was a part of the demolition drive initiated by them after Khargone riots as his property was demolished two days after the incident. He further pointed out the statement made by the State Home Minister, whereby the Minister had put blame on the Muslim

community for wreaking violence over the city during the riots.

Through the written petition, the petitioner prayed for a judicial enquiry against the state authorities for their alleged illegal action. He further sought for directions of the Court to the authorities to compensate the petitioner for his loss as well as his employees who were rendered unemployed after the demolition of his property.

The petitioner submitted that he was the legal owner of the demolished property and had been paying taxes for the same. He further submitted that the authorities demolished a part of his property without issuing any notice to him and or allowing any opportunity to him for hearing.

He argued that this act of the state was in total violation of the principles of justice and that his fundamental rights had been violated.

Per contra, the state submitted before the Court that due process of law had been followed in the matter of demolition of property of the petitioner. It was also argued that only that part of his property had been demolished which could not have been compounded under the provisions of law.

The state assured the Court that for the remaining part of the property of the petitioner, no action of demolition would be carried out without following due process of law.