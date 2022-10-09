Kharge: Contest with Tharoor is for betterment of country, Cong

Srinagar: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his contest with Shashi Tharoor for the post of party president was aimed at putting forth their viewpoints for the betterment of the country and the party. Kharge said this during an interaction with party delegates at Congress office here, where he sought their support for the AICC presidential election.



"This is an internal election. It is like two brothers at home, who are not fighting, but placing their points of view and trying to persuade each other," he said. The Congress party veteran said the election campaign was not about what a particular candidate will do if he becomes the president of the party, but what they can do together.

"My belief is... What I will do is not the question. The question is what we both will do together for the country and for the party, this is important," he said. "Let us not talk about whether I will do this or that, or talk about someone else. How will you (party workers) and me together make the party stronger, save the country's constitution and its democracy, that is the question," he added.

"Today, the country's atmosphere is deteriorating and we have to make it stronger by peace and unity. That is why Bharat Jodo yatra is on, he said.

Kharge, 80, said he would implement the Udaipur declaration of the party if he gets elected.