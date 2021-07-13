Kharge: Centre sitting on Rs 25L cr fuel tax

Mumbai: Stating that the issue of inflation and the rise in fuel prices will dominate the Parliament session beginning July 19, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged the Centre had collected Rs 25 lakh crore through fuel tax but it is neither using this fund for the welfare of people nor giving it to state governments.

Addressing a press conference here, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said the Narendra Modi government had made the lives of ordinary people "miserable" in the last seven years.

''Prices of fuel, LPG, edible oil are at an all-time high. The Centre has collected Rs 25 lakh crore as tax on fuel but it is not being used for people's welfare or being given to state governments,'' Kharge alleged.

He said the Modi government had raised prices of fuel "326 times including 38 times in the last two months".

"The Central tax on fuel during the UPA rule was Rs 9.48 (per litre) which is now Rs 32.90 (per litre). During the tenure of the UPA, the rate of crude oil was Rs 111 per barrel and the petrol price was Rs 71 (per litre). Contrary to this, when the rate of crude oil is 44 USD per barrel the price of petrol is Rs 107 per litre now," he said.