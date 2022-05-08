Khalistani flags tied on main gate of HP Assembly alert cops

shimla: Causing a severe dent in the state's security and intelligence network, pro-Khalistan miscreants tied banned flags at the outer gate of State Vidhan Sabha at Dharamshala and also wrote "Khalistan Zinabad" slogans, apparently during Saturday night.



The flags and slogans were noticed by the locals during their early morning walks and immediately alerted the police and district administration, which quickly removed the flags and erased the slogans.

Superintendent of police Kangra Khushal Sharma confirmed the incident and said a cae has been registered at Dharamshala.

Himachal beefed up security and sounded high alert following threat of Sikh for Justice to conduct referendum on June 6 in the State.

Banned secessionist pro-Khalistan UK-based Sikh for Justice (SFJ) led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was prompt to issue a press release and also the video footage of the state assembly's outer wall and gate where the miscreants had painted the slogans and tied five to six flags. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the act and dared the perpetrators to show courage to indulge in any such act, during the day, not in the dark of the night.

"I condemn the cowardly act of tying Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex during the darkness of the night. As only Winter Session of the House is held in Dharamshala Assembly, security deployment is cut down during the year," he said.

Thakur said he has ordered the police to investigate the incident and take a strict action.The culprits must be arrested and punished for their activity, which is aimed to disturb the peace in the state. He ordered that the CCTV footage should be scanned to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, the Kangra police has lodged an FIR 77/2022 dated May 8,2022 u/s 153-A, 153-B IPC and section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 on basis of complaint lodged by one local native Ram Chand of village Kaned ( Dharamshala).

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has constituted an SIT headed by Santosh Patial, (DIG-Intelligence & Security) to investigate the hoisting of the banned flags.

Other members of SIT are Puneet Raghu, Additional SP Kangra, Chander Paul, SDPO Jawalaji (Kangra), Sushant Sharma, DSP (CID Mandi) Sidharath Sharma, SDPO Jawali, and SHO Police station.

"The SIT has been directed to take up the investigation of this case immediately and carry out a professional and impartial investigation to ensure transparency. The SIT has also been directed to contact State and Central Intelligence agencies to unearth the State and International linkages, if any," he said.

The police said it looked like an act of some tourists from Punjab.